/Indian Army Day 2026: 7 Must-watch movies that highlight Indian Army's operations and heroism on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15, honouring the bravery, heroism, and sacrifice of the great leaders. Take a look at the list of seven movies based on real-life battles, the sacrifices made by the soldiers.
Indian Army Day celebrates the bravery and dedication of the soldiers who protect the country's borders every day. Following this, Bollywood has made numerous films depicting patriotism, heroism, and the struggles faced by the soldiers. Check out the seven movies listed below and pay tribute to India's real heroes.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
The 2017 Indian war film directed by Sankalp Reddy features Rana Daggubati, along with Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu, and others. The story revolves around the war between the naval forces of India and Pakistan. During the conflict, the Pakistani team released a submarine named PNS Ghazi, which was called to be theirs top-secret mission to destroy the Indian aircraft completely.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Manoj Bajpayee plays Colonel Abhay Singh, along with Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Jai in the spy thriller. The story revolves around two Indian Army officers who are on a mission to uncover a significant corruption scandal, leading to a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The 2023 action movie star Vicky Kaushal plays Sam Manekshaw, one of the most renowned and respected officers in the Indian Army. The story follows the inspiring life of Field Marshal Sam Bahadur, and his inspiring military career.
Where to watch: ZEE5
John Abraham plays an Indian Administrative Service and Research and Analysis Wing officer, Ashwat Raina, who leads a secret mission to conduct nuclear tests at Pokhran, Rajasthan, in 1998, but must ensure that American intelligence agencies do not decode the information about the mission.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The movie revolves around the time of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, when IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn, along with the help of 300 local women of Madhapar Village, rebuilds the runway in 72 hours to enable Indian fighter jets to operate.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Aditya Dhar's action war film stars Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, who seeks help from Pallavi Sharma (Yami Gautam), gathering intelligence while planning and executing a mission against the terrorist group who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers of the Indian Army.