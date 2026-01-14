/Indian Army Day 2026: 7 Must-watch movies that highlight Indian Army's operations and heroism on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

The 2017 Indian war film directed by Sankalp Reddy features Rana Daggubati, along with Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu, and others. The story revolves around the war between the naval forces of India and Pakistan. During the conflict, the Pakistani team released a submarine named PNS Ghazi, which was called to be theirs top-secret mission to destroy the Indian aircraft completely.