/D54: Dhanush and Vignesh Raja's project gets new title, first glimpse unveiled

Dhanush is on a roll! After his intense performance in his previous film, Tere Ishk Mein, the actor is all set to return with an upcoming project that was tentatively titled D54. In the latest update, much to the excitement of fans, the makers have revealed the title of the film and unveiled the first look as well. Let's delve in to know all about all the details about it.

First look of Dhanush from upcoming film D54; title revealed

Apart from Dhanush, too, shared the poster and title of the film on his Instagram handle. The caption of the post read, "#D54 is #Kara #கர #కర #करा HappyPongal HappySankranti Directed by @vignesh_raja Produced by @dr.isharik.ganesh A @gvprakash musical." In the poster, Dhanush can be seen standing alone in a cotton field engulfed in flames, and his head is bowed.

Following the update, fans soon flooded the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "Thalaiva." Another user wrote, "Next superhit." “Mark my words, this is going to be a masterpiece,” wrote the third user.

All about Dhanush's film Kara

Kara, which was tentatively titled D54, was announced last year. Helmed by Por Thonzil director Vignesh Raja, music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in for the scores of the film. It is produced by Vels Film International. Theni Easwar reportedly is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing. It is scheduled to be released in February 2026.

Dhanush previous project

Dhanush was last seen in the Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein alongside Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, with a screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It is the sequel to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa. The film follows the story of Shankar, who falls in love with Mukti during her PhD research on him. After she ends the relationship and moves on, with Shankar joining the Indian Air Force, years later their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.