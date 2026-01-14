/Allu Arjun to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 23rd film; Anirudh Ravichander joins as music composer

Allu Arjun has officially announced his collaboration with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 23rd film. Currently titled AA23, it is said to be a pan-India project. The news was formally revealed by Mythri Movie Makers on the occasion of Bhogi and Makar Sankranti on January 14.

AA23 announcement video

Allu Arjun's upcoming project was unveiled with an announcement video, confirming that Lokesh Kanagaraj (LK7) will helm the film, with Anirudh Ravichander on board as music composer. Sharing the clip, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjun X @Dir_Lokesh X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial — STRIVE FOR GREATNESS." The project is planned to go on floors in 2026.

Allu Arjun also shared the video on his social media, with a caption, "I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one."

While director Lokesh Kanagaraj called the project special. "Blessed with the best @alluarjun. Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you sir. Let’s make it a massive blast. Once again with my brother @anirudhofficial," he wrote.

Reunion with Mythri Movie Makers

This is the third project of Allu Arjun with Mythri Movie Makers. This is the production house behind the Pushpa franchise. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise (2021) collected around ₹350 crore worldwide, while Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) broke the box-office records with ₹1871 crore global collection.

Allu Arjun's work front

Besides AA23, the actor also has another massive project, currently named AA22 x A6, lined up with director Atlee. Backed by Sun Pictures, the sci-fi film also features Deepika Padukone.