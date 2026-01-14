/Karan Aujla controversy: Wife Palak Aujla shares romantic post amid infidelity allegations

Punjabi music icon Karan Aujla has recently been making headlines due to infidelity allegations after a US and Canada-based influencer, MS Gori, claimed that the singer cheated on his wife. As soon as the rumour surfaced on social media, it sparked a debate online. Recently, Aujla's wife, Palak Aujla, has indirectly shut down the speculations with a cryptic post.

How did the controversy begin?

It all began after MS Gori claimed on social media that she was romantically involved with Karan Aujla. According to her, she was unaware that the singer was married, and their relationship allegedly continued even after his wedding to Palak.

MS Gori further claimed that she was pressured to stay silent once she began to speak out, and Aujla's team tried to discredit her by spreading "false information" to protect the singer's public image.

The screenshots of the allegations went viral on Reddit and Instagram, and the influencer claimed that law enforcement authorities in Canada and the US were "looking into the matter," and a major US media outlet was planning to interview her.

Palak Aujla indirectly responds

Karan Aujla has not commented on the allegations till now, but his wife Palak's recent Instagram story has shut down the rumours as she shared a romantic photograph with the singer from what appeared to be a formal event. In the image, she can be seen leaning affectionately towards Karan, who is dressed in a white suit.

The post, shared soon after the allegations went viral, has gained a lot of attention online. Fans on social media are divided; one section has called Palak's post a "boss move," while others have asked for a direct clarification from Karan Aujla.

Karan and Palak Aujla's relationship