/Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil 2 in works? Director Sanjay Gupta breaks silence, 'And this time far Deadlier'

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, released in 2017, still holds a special place in fans' hearts for its emotional storytelling and the cast's powerful performance. Almost nine years after the release of the action thriller, it is generating buzz due to a possible sequel hinted at by director Sanjay Gupta himself.

Kaabil sequel in works?

The excitement began after a fan praised Kaabil, calling it one of the best revenge thrillers. "One of my absolute top picks as far as revenge thrillers go!...@iHrithik... in top form as a blind protagonist in this excellent...@_SanjayGupta...cliffhanger. my only question is WHEN do we get to see #Kaabil2 ! #muchawaited...," X user wrote.

Responding to the post, on January 13, 2026, the filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said, "IT’S R E FLA D Y!!! And this time far DEADELLIER!!!!" His reply instantly went viral, leaving fans excited about the sequel.

Fans reactions

Within no time, the comment section was flooded with questions and excitement like "Are you seriously making it with HR?" and "News of the year." Many fans are curious to know if Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role as Rohan Bhatnagar.

However, Sanjay Gupta has not revealed any further details about the project. Last year, the actor himself expressed interest in working on the sequel. "I’d go with Kaabil," he said during promotions of The Roshans in January 2025, when Hrithik was asked which of his films deserved a follow-up.

About Kaabil