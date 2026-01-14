/Did Beatriz Taufenbach delete her Instagram amid backlash over Yash's Toxic teaser?

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been making headlines since the release of its first look. Recently, the film has landed into controversy after the makers unveiled its teaser that featured a graphic scene. Amid the backlash, actor and model Beatriz Taufenbach, who appears alongside Yash in the intimate sequence, has reportedly deleted her Instagram account.

What's the controversy?

The controversial moment in the teaser is when Yash can be seen with a woman inside a car near a cemetery. As soon as it was released on January 8, the clip went viral across social media, and many criticized its explicit nature, including political leaders and activists.

Has Beatriz Taufenbach deleted her Instagram account?

Amid the buzz, netizens noticed that Taufenbach's Instagram profile was no longer visible, and searches for her handle now display the message, "Profile isn’t available," which means the actress has either deleted or temporarily deactivated her account.

Earlier, there was confusion about the identity of the woman in the teaser, with reports incorrectly naming another actress. Later, director Geetu Mohandas revealed on her social media that she was Beatriz Taufenbach.

Complaint filed with KSWC

The controversy gained momentum after the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). As per reports, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan alleged that the teaser has "obscene and explicit content" that harms the social well-being of women and children and insults Kannada culture.

Soon after, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting "appropriate action." Besides this, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli also separately submitted a complaint to the CBFC, objecting to the "obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes" in the teaser.

However, the CBFC reportedly cleared that the teaser released on YouTube does not fall under the board’s certification jurisdiction, as CBFC certification is mandatory only for films and trailers intended for theatrical release.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and written by Yash and Mohandas. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.