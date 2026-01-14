/Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben wedding: Salman Khan blesses newlyweds at star-studded Mumbai reception | Watch

The wedding reception of singer Stebin Ben and actress Nupur Sanon held in Mumbai on Tuesday night was a star-studded affair, and the lavish celebration was also attended by Salman Khan, who came to bless the newlyweds.

Salman Khan stole the spotlight

As soon as the actor made an entry dressed in a blue suit, the venue was filled with filled with the cheers from guests and photographers. Several videos and photos from the event went viral on social media.

In one of the clips, groom Stebin Ben can be seen greeting Khan respectfully with a bow, which quickly caught fans' attention. The singer recently shared the stage with the actor during Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded in Doha, and visibly appeared overwhelmed to see him at his reception.

Later, Salman Khan posed with Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben for pictures, which took over the internet, as fans were impressed by his charm.

Other celebrities present at the reception

Besides Salman Khan, other celebrities, including Jackky Bhagnani, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Isha Malviya, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, and Farah Khan, also joined the celebrations. Bride Nupur, Kriti Sanon's sister, was seen warmly welcoming everyone alongside her husband. Meanwhile, Kriti took the duty of the hostess throughout the evening.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding