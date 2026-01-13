/Sunil Grover mimics Aamir Khan, actor's wholesome reaction breaks the internet | Watch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently burst into laughter when comedian Sunil Grover perfectly mimicked him during an ad collaboration. The funny moment quickly grabbed the attention on social media, with fans praising Aamir’s candid and sporting response.

Sunil Grover mimics Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover teamed up for a promotional video for Happy Patel, where the comedian shares the screen with the star cast, including Vir Das. Grover, known for his sharp acting skills and comedic timing, once again took the internet by storm with his impersonation of the iconic Aamir Khan.

A behind-the-scenes video shared by a member of Aamir’s team is circulating on social media, where fans spotted the superstar's priceless reaction. He mimicked every detail of the actor, from mannerisms to style and expressions. As Sunil performed the act live, not only the audience but also Khan couldn't control his laughter, enjoying every second of it. The actor was seen laughing uncontrollably and clapping in appreciation.

Aamir Khan’s wholesome reaction takes over social media

Instead of reacting awkwardly or angrily, Aamir Khan embraced the moment. His genuine laughter and continuous gaze at Grover's mimicking showed his generosity and sense of humour. Since the video circulated on social media, fans are praising Khan for taking the joke in good spirit and encouraging Grover's talent.

Netizens' reactions to Aamir Khan-Sunil Grover collab

The clips of the collaboration went viral, and netizens are leaving heartfelt comments calling the moment “pure gold.” Some also praise Grover's epic comedy, writing, "Sunil Grover is phenomenal." Many fans also said, “Such light-hearted moments make celebrities more relatable.” Another user wrote, “Man is spot on always.”

