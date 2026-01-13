/Golden Globes 2026: One Battle After Another to Adolescence- 10 big titles that won the prestigious award

The Golden Globes lit up Hollywood, celebrating the remarkable and standout projects within the industry. From gripping dramas, like One Battle After Another, to breakout limited TV hit, Adolescence, look at the ten major winners who defined the night, made history and deserve the attention.
The Golden Globes celebrated a star-studded night on January 11th, 2026. The ceremony honoured bold storytelling and exceptional talent across drama, comedy, visually stunning films, and breakout TV series. Take a look at the ten big winners who spread their magic throughout the award season, while some made history.
Where to watch: Netflix
A four-episode Netflix limited series features Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy. His life gets strangled in a murder case, eventually gets arrested for killing his schoolmate. Followed by his arrest, his family's world turned upside down as the charges against their son forced them to confront their worst nightmare.
The show won a total of four Golden Globe awards, which includes Best Television Limited Series, Best Performance by a male actor, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Performance by a Female Actor.
Where to watch: Netflix
The highly acclaimed musical action movie follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who use their music to create a magical shield to safeguard the world from dangerous soul-eating demons.
The animated movie nabs two wins at the 2026 Golden Globes, best animated feature and best original song for “Golden.”
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The movie centres on twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B Jordan, who try to leave their chaotic lives behind and embark on a journey to start a better life while returning to their Mississippi hometown. The shocking twists come when they get to know that a rival is already waiting for their arrival.
Ryan Coogler's directorial won two awards at the 83rd Golden Globe: Best Original Score- Motion Picture and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The dramatic tragicomedy follows two estranged sisters, Nora and Agnes, played by Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, respectively. Their lives are changed after their mother's death as their absent filmmaker father, Gustav, makes his return. He tries to reconnect by casting Nora in his new film, leading to a complex situation of family trauma.
It picked one prize for best supporting actor at the 83rd Golden Globe Award ceremony held at the Beverly Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Where to watch: YouTube
The sports drama centres on Timothée Chalamet, who plays Marty. It tells the story of a charismatic but troubled New York shoe salesman, Marty, who desires to become the world's greatest table tennis player, from NYC's Lower East Side.
The film bagged one award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, won by Timothée Chalamet.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
The Oscar-nominated comedy-action thriller revolves around Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob, who lives with his vigorous and self-contained daughter, Willa, played by Chase Infiniti. The drastic turn arrives when his daughter, Willa, goes missing, and Bob goes on a wild mission to find her.
One Battle After Another is the big winner of this year's Golden Globes, taking home four trophies for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director – Motion Picture, Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.
Where to watch: YouTube
The most talked-about movie, Hamnet, covers the life story of the great William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, who are in massive joy of celebrating the birth of their son, Hamnet. Perhaps the plot turns upside down when Hamnet dies at a young age, leading Shakespeare's life to a new phase as he took it as a motivation and started writing his timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.
Hamnet claimed two wins: Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The thriller crime picture follows Armando (Wagner Moura), a widowed former university professor, who is on the run from political persecution related to Brazil's military dictatorship. He then moves from São Paulo to Recife during Carnival to escape his disturbing past and start over. There, he finds the city full of chaos, while his neighbours begin to spy on him for his weird behaviour.
The gripping thriller won two of the ceremony's main categories, which are Best Non-English Film and Best Actor in a Drama Film.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The medical drama centres on Dr Robby, played by Noah Wyle, who is preparing for a three-month sabbatical while clashing with his arriving replacement, Dr Baran Al-Hashimi, who aims to implement new, technology-driven changes in the ER.
It won two awards, including Best Television Series – Drama and Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Directed by the renowned creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan. Pluribus is about an alien virus that turns most of humanity into a peaceful yet smiling hive mind, erasing individuality for global harmony. Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) is surviving in a world where everyone is annoyingly happy and helpful.
The TV series Pluribus has won one Golden Globe. The award was for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama, won by its star, Rhea Seehorn.