/Golden Globes 2026: One Battle After Another to Adolescence- 10 big titles that won the prestigious award

Where to watch: Netflix

A four-episode Netflix limited series features Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy. His life gets strangled in a murder case, eventually gets arrested for killing his schoolmate. Followed by his arrest, his family's world turned upside down as the charges against their son forced them to confront their worst nightmare.

The show won a total of four Golden Globe awards, which includes Best Television Limited Series, Best Performance by a male actor, Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Performance by a Female Actor.