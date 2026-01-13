/Priyanka Chopra reveals her grandmother’s simple hack before stepping out for the 2026 Golden Globes | Watch

Priyanka Chopra recently shared glimpses from behind the scenes of the 2026 Golden Globes. While the video showcased the pre-red-carpet rush ahead of the prestigious awards night, which the actress attended with her husband Nick Jonas, one relatable moment caught the attention of the fans that came straight from her grandmother's playbook.

Priyanka Chopra revealed a desi hack

The video begins with Chopra admiring her blue-and-black Dior gown, getting her hair and makeup done. But before entering the venue, as pressure kicked in, she said, "My eye will not stop watering." Just then, she discreetly reached into the top of her gown and pulled out a tissue she had had earlier tucked away.

Talking about the hack, she said, “I have my trusted tissue. Hamari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai (our grandmothers have taught us well).”

Fans reactions

As soon as the video surfaced, fans instantly resonated with the gesture. Her comment section was flooded with praise for the actor. One user wrote, "Desi girl forever," and another said, "The tissue hack is so relatable."

Priyanka Chopra at the 2026 Golden Globes

At the ceremony, Chopra was joined by her husband Nick Jonas, and the couple looked adorable as they walked the red carpet. She later took to the stage alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa to present the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor-Television, which was won by Noah Wyle for The Pitt.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra will next appear in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film Varanasi, opposite Mahesh Babu, and she is also gearing up for the Hollywood film The Bluff, which is set to release this year.