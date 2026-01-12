/Inside the $1 Million Golden Globes 2026 gift bag: From undersea villa stay to brad pitt’s secret skincare

Every year, winners and presenters at the Golden Globes are given a curated hamper or gift bag that screams of luxury and includes exclusive getaways and club memberships, spa deals and rare wine and more. According to reports, this year’s gift bag, which has been given to all winners and presenters, including Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis and George Clooney, among others, is worth $ 1 million each.
What’s inside the Golden Globe gift bag?
The curated gift bag is based on the theme of luxury and has global getaway vouchers, making the 2026 edition the most expensive gift bag to date. The collection, curated by Robb Report, contains Atlas Bespoke’s Signature Duffel Bag and The Ultimate Gift Book, which details all 35 curated offerings across travel, beauty, wellness, and spirits.
It includes a luxury skin care routine used by Brad Pitt, as an overnight stay at The Muraka, the world’s first undersea residence, ultra-rare Liber Pater wines valued in excess of $200,000 and multi-night stays at some of the world’s most exclusive resorts, among other things.
Limited-quantity items are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, adding a competitive edge to the selection process.
So what all is offered to winners and presenters?
Travel
Casa Bellamar by Destinations in Paradise – $25,000
Three-night stay in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, at a beachfront villa (available to five recipients)
Celestia Phinisi – $60,000
Five-day luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia (available to all participants)
Conrad Koh Samui – $15,370
Three nights in the Gulf of Thailand at The Royal Villa (available to three recipients)
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island – $70,000
Two-night stay at The Muraka, the world’s first undersea residence, followed by a two-night stay at the Rangali Ocean Pavilion (available to five recipients)
Conrad Singapore Orchard – $12,000
Four-night stay in Singapore at a Premium Suite (available to three recipients)
Flockhill, ROKI, and Minaret – $31,307
Six-night stay across a trio of New Zealand luxury lodges (available to one recipient)
Foley Entertainment Group – $14,450
Four-night stay in New Zealand at Wharekauhau Country Estate with a private winemaker dinner (available to 20 recipients)
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa – $80,000
Three-night stay at The Residence, a six-bedroom villa (available to five recipients)
Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve – $5,800
Three-night stay in Bali, Indonesia (available to three recipients)
Naturhotel Forsthofgut – $11,500
Three-night stay in Leogang, Austria (available to five recipients)
Robb Report: The Concours Club Test Drive – $31,400
Test drive the most coveted vehicles of 2027 in Boca Raton, Florida (available to one recipient)
Robb Report: Car of the Year Tickets – $31,400
Two tickets to Car of the Year (available to one recipient)
Beauty and Wellness
Beau Domaine – $273
Brad Pitt’s skincare routine with The Serum and The Cream (available to all recipients)
Cellcosmet – $445
Skincare set including Active Tonic and Ultra Intensive Elasto Collagen XT (available to all recipients)
CurrentBody Skin – $860
LED hair growth helmet (available to all recipients)
DOGPOUND – $7,500
Full club rental experience at an ultra-private gym (available to five recipients)
Elysium Health – $480
One-year subscription to Basis supplement (available to all recipients)
Guerlain Wellness Spa – $480
Time Together massage for two people (available to 25 recipients)
Maison Devereux – $21,000
Year-long Golden Circle membership plus gold shampoo and conditioner (available to three recipients)
Perfumehead – $615
Extrait de Parfum from The ICONS Collection (available to all recipients)
Sothys – $640
Sothys x Bernardaud Porcelaine La Crème 128 (available to all recipients)
TRONQUE – $465
Spa box including body milk, serum, firming butter, and ionic dry brush (available to all recipients)
Wine, Spirits, and Cigars
672 Napa Valley Wine Club by Robb Report – $300
Three-bottle Discovery Level membership (available to three recipients)
Cygnet – $500
Bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77 plus martini and rocks glasses (available to all recipients)
Isle of Harris Distillery – $1,080
Six-bottle case of whisky from an exclusive cask (available to approximately 35 recipients)
Liber Pater: Ultra-Rare Wine Collection – $210,000
Nine bottles from vintages spanning 2006 to 2019 (available to one recipient)
Liber Pater: Jubilee Experience – $117,000
Two tickets to the Jubilee at the Liber Pater estate in Bordeaux (available to one recipient)
Liquid Icons – $30,000
Two tickets to the 2026 Golden Vines (available to one recipient)