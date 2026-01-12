/Inside the $1 Million Golden Globes 2026 gift bag: From undersea villa stay to brad pitt’s secret skincare

Every year, winners and presenters at the Golden Globes are given a curated hamper or gift bag that screams of luxury and includes exclusive getaways and club memberships, spa deals and rare wine and more. According to reports, this year’s gift bag, which has been given to all winners and presenters, including Priyanka Chopra, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis and George Clooney, among others, is worth $ 1 million each.

What’s inside the Golden Globe gift bag?

The curated gift bag is based on the theme of luxury and has global getaway vouchers, making the 2026 edition the most expensive gift bag to date. The collection, curated by Robb Report, contains Atlas Bespoke’s Signature Duffel Bag and The Ultimate Gift Book, which details all 35 curated offerings across travel, beauty, wellness, and spirits.

It includes a luxury skin care routine used by Brad Pitt, as an overnight stay at The Muraka, the world’s first undersea residence, ultra-rare Liber Pater wines valued in excess of $200,000 and multi-night stays at some of the world’s most exclusive resorts, among other things.

Limited-quantity items are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, adding a competitive edge to the selection process.

So what all is offered to winners and presenters?

Travel

Casa Bellamar by Destinations in Paradise – $25,000

Three-night stay in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, at a beachfront villa (available to five recipients)

Celestia Phinisi – $60,000

Five-day luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia (available to all participants)

Conrad Koh Samui – $15,370

Three nights in the Gulf of Thailand at The Royal Villa (available to three recipients)

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island – $70,000

Two-night stay at The Muraka, the world’s first undersea residence, followed by a two-night stay at the Rangali Ocean Pavilion (available to five recipients)

Conrad Singapore Orchard – $12,000

Four-night stay in Singapore at a Premium Suite (available to three recipients)

Flockhill, ROKI, and Minaret – $31,307

Six-night stay across a trio of New Zealand luxury lodges (available to one recipient)

Foley Entertainment Group – $14,450

Four-night stay in New Zealand at Wharekauhau Country Estate with a private winemaker dinner (available to 20 recipients)

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa – $80,000

Three-night stay at The Residence, a six-bedroom villa (available to five recipients)

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve – $5,800

Three-night stay in Bali, Indonesia (available to three recipients)

Naturhotel Forsthofgut – $11,500

Three-night stay in Leogang, Austria (available to five recipients)

Robb Report: The Concours Club Test Drive – $31,400

Test drive the most coveted vehicles of 2027 in Boca Raton, Florida (available to one recipient)

Robb Report: Car of the Year Tickets – $31,400

Two tickets to Car of the Year (available to one recipient)

Beauty and Wellness

Beau Domaine – $273

Brad Pitt’s skincare routine with The Serum and The Cream (available to all recipients)

Cellcosmet – $445

Skincare set including Active Tonic and Ultra Intensive Elasto Collagen XT (available to all recipients)

CurrentBody Skin – $860

LED hair growth helmet (available to all recipients)

DOGPOUND – $7,500

Full club rental experience at an ultra-private gym (available to five recipients)

Elysium Health – $480

One-year subscription to Basis supplement (available to all recipients)

Guerlain Wellness Spa – $480

Time Together massage for two people (available to 25 recipients)

Maison Devereux – $21,000

Year-long Golden Circle membership plus gold shampoo and conditioner (available to three recipients)

Perfumehead – $615

Extrait de Parfum from The ICONS Collection (available to all recipients)

Sothys – $640

Sothys x Bernardaud Porcelaine La Crème 128 (available to all recipients)

TRONQUE – $465

Spa box including body milk, serum, firming butter, and ionic dry brush (available to all recipients)

Wine, Spirits, and Cigars

672 Napa Valley Wine Club by Robb Report – $300

Three-bottle Discovery Level membership (available to three recipients)

Cygnet – $500

Bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77 plus martini and rocks glasses (available to all recipients)

Isle of Harris Distillery – $1,080

Six-bottle case of whisky from an exclusive cask (available to approximately 35 recipients)

Liber Pater: Ultra-Rare Wine Collection – $210,000

Nine bottles from vintages spanning 2006 to 2019 (available to one recipient)

Liber Pater: Jubilee Experience – $117,000

Two tickets to the Jubilee at the Liber Pater estate in Bordeaux (available to one recipient)

Liquid Icons – $30,000