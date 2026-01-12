/2026 Golden Globes: Julia Roberts didn’t win, but earned a standing ovation; here’s why

Julia Roberts, 58, may not have won a trophy at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, but she stole the show as one of the night's most celebrated figures. The Hollywood diva received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience present at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Julia Roberts returns after five years

The moment was special for the Oscar-winning actress because she returned to the Golden Globes stage on Sunday for the first time in five years. Roberts presented the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. As soon as she walked on stage, the packed ballroom stood on its feet and greeted her with thunderous applause to mark her legacy in the industry.

Roberts thanks the audience

Touched by the gesture, the actress thanked the crowd and responded with a witty comment. "Yup. Everybody! Let’s go! In the back! Come on!" She jokingly called out Emma Stone, saying, "She’s like, 'What the hell is going on right now?'"

Reacting to the overwhelming response, she adds, "I’m gonna be impossible for at least a week. I appreciate that. What a great night. What a beautiful night to be an artist. This is 2026. We’re going straight to the top on this."

Roberts nominated for Best Actress

Roberts was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for her role in After the Hunt. However, she lost the category to Jessie Buckley (Hamnet). While accepting the award, Buckley paid tribute to Roberts, calling her "a hero to us all."

After the Hunt is a psychological thriller that stars Roberts as Alma Imhoff, who is a Yale philosophy professor dealing with professional ambition, moral conflict, and personal secrets amid a sexual assault accusation involving her colleagues.

Julia Roberts' red carpet look

Later in the evening, she also presented the Musical or Comedy film award to Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Roberts attended the ceremony with her husband and cinematographer Danny Moder. She stole the hearts of the fans as the actress walked the red carpet solo, dressed in a plunging black gown paired with a beautiful red necklace.

Julia Roberts has won three Golden Globes in her career: for Steel Magnolias (1989), Pretty Woman (1990), and Erin Brockovich (2000).