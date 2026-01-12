/Noah Wyle’s Golden Globes win comes after an emotional reunion with George Clooney on stage; calls him a "touchstone figure"

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards have been special for Noah Wyle as he won Best Actor in a Television Series-Drama for his acclaimed performance in the medical drama, The Pitt. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

Also Read: Couples who made a stylish arrival at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

Noah Wyle expresses gratitude

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While receiving the award from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK member Lalisa Manoban, the actor seemed visibly moved. "What a truly humbling moment this is," he said in his acceptance speech, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. "I am so incredibly grateful, and I don’t know how to say all my gratitude for 54 years in 60 seconds. I’ve been inspired by so many people, many of whom I have the great honor of being nominated with this evening."

George Clooney, Myechia Minter-Jordan, Noah Wyle Photograph: (AFP)

The Pitt star took the trophy by beating a list of nominees that featured Sterling K. Brown, Diego Luna, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, and Adam Scott.

Noah Wyle and George Clooney reunion

Besides the Golden Globe, this awards season has already been special for the actor, as he has also won both the Emmy Award and the Critics’ Choice Award for the same role. Another recent moment that caught the attention of Wyle's fans was the heartwarming reunion between the actor and George Clooney, his former ER co-star.

They played Dr. John Carter and Dr. Doug Ross, respectively, on the hit medical drama and recently shared the stage at the 2026 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. This marks their reunion more than three decades after ER first premiered.

At the event, Wyle awarded Clooney for his performance in Noah Baumbach’s film Jay Kelly and praised him for his ability to continually reinvent himself as an actor. On the other hand, Clooney later presented Wyle with the Best Actor award in the television category for The Pitt, making it one of the most emotional moments of the evening.

Wyle's friendship with Clooney

While speaking to PEOPLE at the ceremony, Wyle talked about his strong friendship with Clooney. "Those bonds that were forged during that show are so lovely and intimate," he said. "I feel like we don’t have to be totally present in each other’s lives to be able to have a context for each other’s lives." He also described the Jay Kelly actor as a “touchstone figure” who has stood by him at the right moments throughout his life. In return, Clooney praised him as an extraordinary actor, a devoted family man, and a friend he is very proud of.