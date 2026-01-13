/Why was Home Alone actor Daniel Stern was charged with soliciting prostitution | Explained

Actor Daniel Stern is in legal trouble. The actor, who is known for playing the role of a thief in the Christmas classic, has been charged with soliciting prostitution.

On Jan 9, Sterm was cited by police in Ventura County, California and filed one misdemeanour count of soliciting prostitution against the actor for the offence that allegedly occurred on Dec 10 in Camarillo.

Home Alone Star charged with alleged misdemeanour soliciting prostitution

Sterm was cited at a hotel in Camarillo Cafifornia. However, the actor was not booked, arrested or taken into custody. He was just given a ticket.

Ventura County District Attorney spokesperson Joey Buttitta told PEOPLE. “From what I understand, he was cited at the location and released.”

However, later, it was learned that Stern was charged on Jan 12 and his arraignment is scheduled for Jan 13.

"The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office submitted their ticket or citation to us and it is being reviewed by our prosecutors," Buttitta has earlier told PEOPLE.

The incident took place in Dec, the holiday season, when Home Alone is one of the most-streamed across the globe as people once again watch the Christmas classic and enjoy Kevin giving one of the toughest challenges to the thiefs.