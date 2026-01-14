Zoe Saldana has become the highest-grossing actor of all time. As the actress achieves this milestone, here we take a look at her highest-grossing movies of all time.
Zoe Saldana is the highest-grossing actor of all time, and the major credit goes to James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. As of now, the global box office haul stands at $16.8 billion, as per Screen Rant.
As the Oscar-winning actor achieves this milestone, here we take a look at her highest-grossing movies and where to watch them.
In 2009, James Cameron introduced the world of Pandora, and at that time, it was something the world had never seen before. As expected, the movie, which shows humans invading the beautiful world of Pandora, home to the indigenous Na’vi people, became a global phenomenon. Cameron’s cinematic milestone, in which he introduced the magnificent world of Pandora, gripped audiences worldwide and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. In the movie, Saldana played the role of Neytiri, one of the lead characters.
A major chunk of Saldana’s box office success also comes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the 2019 film was the culmination of a decade-long MCU journey, bringing together all the Avengers introduced over the years for the final battle against Thanos. In the movie, she plays the role of Gamora, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy squad.
After a decade-long wait, James Cameron returned with the sequel to his visually gorgeous world. The film follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a former human who sided with the Na’vi in their conflict against humans. Initial reactions suggested the movie might not perform well, but after its release, it shattered box office records worldwide and become the third-highest grossing movie of all time.
In 2018, the movie grabbed global attention as more than 20 superheroes came together in the Marvel Universe to fight the villain Thanos. The film went on to shatter several box office records as it created the buzz, leaving fans shocked when they saw their favourite superheroes vanishing and forcing them to wait anxiously for the next instalment.
Ahead of the release of the third instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron shared that he would put an end to the franchise if the film failed to make money. However, despite negative reviews, the movie earned outstanding numbers at the box office and earned a spot among the highest-grossing movies of all time.
The first Guardians of the Galaxy was a pivotal movie in the MCU, and upon its release, it took the Marvel world by storm. In the film, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) acquires the Power Stone and meets Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Drax. Together, they form a group.
Released in 2017, the sequel was an instant box office hit and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Marvel movies.