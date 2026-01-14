/Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dadasaheb Phalke biopic ready to go on floors? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani are all set to reunite for the highly awaited biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, who is regarded as the father of Indian cinema. The project is reportedly on its way to production, with filming expected to begin in March 2026.

About the biopic

This film has been in development for several years, and as per reports, it is in an advanced pre-production stage. As per Mid-Day, in order to do justice to Phalke's legacy, Rajkumar Hirani is working on a fresh draft of the screenplay.

The report further states that the script has been in development for over four years and has involved multiple writers. The filmmaker is collaborating with Abhijat Joshi, Hindukush Bharadwaj, and Avishkar Bharadwaj to shape the narrative.

Why was the film delayed?

According to Mid-Day, a source claimed that "Hirani and Aamir agree that the film must feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history. The rewrite is to fine-tune the balance of humour and sincerity. They want to ensure that the character arc captures Phalke's stature. The draft will likely be finalised by February, and production will begin in late March."

Reportedly, the project was initially planned to go on floors earlier; however, it was delayed, allowing for further script refinement.

AI-powered visuals

Additionally, the production team is also looking forward to working on technology to recreate the early 20th century. Visual effects studios based in Los Angeles have reportedly helped with AI-powered visual references to help accurately showcase the period, including locations and equipment from Phalke’s era.

Dadasaheb Phalke is a renowned personality who directed Raja Harishchandra in 1913, which is said to be India’s first full-length feature film.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently working on his production ventures, including Happy Patel, featuring Vir Das and Mithila Palkar.