/Sitaaron Ke Sitaare trailer out: Aamir Khan honours parents of Sitaare Zameen Par actors | Release date inside

Aamir Khan Productions has launched the trailer of a new documentary titled Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, based on the journeys of the parents of the specially abled actors who featured in Sitaare Zameen Par. In the documentary, Aamir Khan has described the parents as "real stars" of the film.

Sitaaron Ke Sitaare trailer

The trailer begins with a voiceover from a parent who says, "In our country people hide specially-abled children, so if you show it on screen, who is going to watch it?" Then the promo captures stories of marriages and family beginnings. It takes an emotional turn when parents share about the stigma they faced while raising their children who are specially challenged.

Parents talk about the stigma

Several parents recall the discrimination they faced. One opens about being told by a school not to "bring him to school from tomorrow onwards." The tone further changes from hardships to hope as one parent says, "You can’t give up hope. When you come to a full stop, it’s all over - his life is over, your life is over."

Finally, the mood shifts to an inspiring moment when parents talk about receiving a call from Aamir Khan Productions, offering their children to join his film. "He’ll be known to everyone. Oh my God! Can you imagine that?"

The trailer also showcases fun moments from the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par, which features Aamir Khan and other members of the cast. "You try not to get attached to them, but you end up forming a bond anyway. I can feel a whole new world has opened up for us. Anything is possible, with our children also," Aamir Khan says while talking about their bond. "For me, the real stars are the parents."

Directed by Shaanib Bakshi, Sitaaron Ke Sitaare is slated for a theatrical release on December 19, 2025.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20, 2025, and was directed by R.S. Prasanna. The film was a remake of the Spanish sports drama Champions (2018), and starred Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. It also featured ten neurodiverse actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.