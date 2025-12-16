Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Border 2 teaser unveiled: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty gear up for war

Border 2 teaser unveiled: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty gear up for war

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 14:23 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 14:23 IST
Border 2 teaser unveiled: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty gear up for war

Border 2 Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Border 2 teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, which gives a glimpse of the powerful, patriotic film that is set to release on Republic Day 2026. Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

There has been a considerable amount of buzz around Border 2 ever since it was announced. While casting announcement and BTS stills kept the curiosity alive these past months, the makers have now finally unveiled the teaser of Border 2 to mark Vijay Diwas a day that celebrates the victory of the nation’s bravehearts at the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Inspired by the true events that shaped the 1971 war, Border 2 promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces comprising of Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Border 2 cast

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the teaser offers audiences the first powerful taste of the epic tale that awaits, it also delivers a commanding glimpse of the four leading men, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, as they step into their respective roles across the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the women of Border 2- Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

More about Border 2

Trending Stories

The teaser is packed with visuals of Sunny Deol’s iconic battle-scared avatar. It also shows fierce avatars of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in battle zones.

With battalions advancing, naval fleets cutting through the seas and fighter jets tearing across the skies, underscored by a rousing background score of the iconic song ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’ that heightens the emotion, the teaser of Border 2 marks the beginning of a cinematic journey that honours India’s brave souls with both grandeur and grit.

Border 2 is a spiritual sequel of Border, which also starred Sunny Deol along with Suneil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff. Both films are based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series & JP Dutta’s JP Films. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.

Border 2 is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

Share on twitter

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

Trending Topics