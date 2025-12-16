Celina Jaitly domestic violence case: Actress seeks ₹100 crore compensation, ₹10 lakh monthly maintenance from estranged husband

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly and her estranged husband Peter Haag's case intensified on Friday after the duo appeared before a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri. It is regarding the domestic violence complaint filed by the Jaitly. As per reports, the court has asked both parties to submit their income affidavits by January 27, and Haag has to file his reply to the actress's petition.

Domestic violence complaint

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This was the first hearing of the case filed by Jaitly in November under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. As per Hindustan Times, the actress represented by Karanjawala & Company has claimed sustained physical, verbal, and emotional abuse in her 15-year marriage. She has demanded Rs 100 crore as compensation and Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance in her petition.

About Jaitly and Haag

The duo got married in 2010 in Mumbai, and have lived in multiple countries, including India, Dubai, and Austria, due to the hotelier's professional commitments.

The actress has alleged that she was “robbed of her financial independence and dignity” through years of coercive control. Reportedly, as per her complaint, Haag restricted her professional engagements, and she was also stopped from accessing her own earnings. The petition states that he was a “self-absorbed individual” who allegedly showed “no empathy” towards her or their children.

She also accused Haag of siphoning money from her bank accounts and taking control of her personal documents and passport.

A key point in the case

Another major highlight in the case is a 2019 gift deed, which allowed Jaitly’s Mumbai flat to be transferred to Haag. Reportedly, the actress claimed that the deed happened when she was mentally vulnerable and claimed that she was unaware that Haag later rented out the property. The petition further says that he also sold a jointly purchased property in Vienna without informing her. As per reports, after the family moved to a small village in Austria, the abuse became even more serious, and she had to eventually leave the country with the help of a neighbour.

A parallel investigation

At the same time, there's another investigation going on in Austria, where Haag had reportedly filed for divorce earlier this year. He blamed Jaitly for destroying their marriage. As per the domestic violence petition in India, she has alleged that she is not allowed to contact the children; therefore, legal action is being taken here.

The case will be taken up on January 27.