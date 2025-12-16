/Rishab Shetty finally reacts to Ranveer Singh's Daiva controversy: 'Makes me uncomfortable'

Rishab Shetty has finally broken the silence on the recent controversy involving Ranveer Singh mimicking a daiva at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Without taking names, the actor-director said that such reenactments make him “uncomfortable.”

Rishab Shetty on the controversy

Shetty, while speaking at an event in Chennai, opened up about the difficulties in incorporating cultural traditions into mainstream cinema. "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us," Shetty shared, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Why did Ranveer Singh face backlash?

This comes weeks after Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh faced backlash for mimicking the Chaundi (or Chamundi) daiva from Kantara on stage at IFFI. In the viral clip, Singh can be seen reenacting the moment on stage while Shetty was present in the audience.

As the video surfaced on social media, netizens criticized Singh for disrespecting the Tulu and Bhoota Kola traditions.

Ranveer Singh issued a public apology

Following the backlash, Ranveer Singh apologised on his social media, stating that he intended to praise Shetty’s performance. "Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration," Singh wrote. “If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

About Kantara

Kantara, which was released in 2022, and Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025) are two of the highest-grossing Kannada films. The Chaundi daiva scene was one of the most intense moments in the movie, showcasing divine rage and ancestral spirit. The tradition is deeply rooted in coastal Karnataka’s culture, and, according to Shetty, the Kantara team sought guidance from elders for authenticity and respect while shooting.