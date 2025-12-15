/2017 Malayalam sexual assault case: Actor Dileep's movie screening in Kerala bus stopped after woman's protest

An incident involving Malayalam actor Dileep's name is garnering headlines for all the wrong reasons. One of his films, which was being aired in a KSRTC bus, led to a woman boldly protesting in order to remove it immediately. This comes in reference to the actor's recent acquittal in the 2017 actress' sexual assault case.

Woman stopping Dileep's film in bus

According to a report by Asianet, the incident took place in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram at the Thottilpalam Super Fast KSRTC bus, which resulted in the halting of a film screening. Reportedly, the woman protested that such movies shouldn't be shown on public transport as an appropriate gesture.

This incident comes after Dileep has been acquitted in the 2017 Malayalam actress sexual assault case.

All about the Kerala assault case verdict

Reportedly, eight years after the attack, the six accused, including Pulsar Suni, were held guilty in the 2017 actress assault case. Actor Dileep, who has been listed as the eighth accused in the case, was acquitted as the prosecution couldn't prove the conspiracy charges against him.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Honey M. Varghese, pronounced the verdict in the high-profile case on Monday, i.e., December 8.

For the unversed, the case began in February 2017 when an actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted on the outskirts of Kochi inside a moving car. Reportedly, the crime was done by a gang which was led by Sunil Kumar, aka Pulsar Suni, who is the first accused. Moreover, it was allegedly reported on camera. As per the report, during this period, the survivor was later abandoned outside a film director's residence, and the assailants later fled.