/'Tasteless, insensitve' Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly called out for posting photo with Messi in Kolkata, husband Raj Chakraborty defends her

Popular Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly has been facing severe backlash for sharing a photo with football legend Lionel Messi on her social media page. The actress was present at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, where things turned chaotic after angry spectators complained they couldn't see Messi because of a thick crowd surrounding him. Agitated spectators threw bottles and broke chairs at the stadium due to the mismanagement. Amid all the criticism and chaos around the event, Subhashree’s post irked many who called the post ‘tasteless’.

On Sunday, Subhashree shared pictures of herself from the GOAT India Tour event, including two with Lionel Messi himself. “Represented the Bengali Film Fraternity at The G.O.A.T India Tour @leomessi,” she wrote in the caption. The timing of the post was clearly wrong and it attracted several angry reactions in the comments section. Many accused her of insensitivity toward fans.

Many pointed out that given what happened at the event, Subhashree should not have have shared photos with Messi, claiming she was ‘rubbing salt into fans’ wounds’.

Many also pointed out that she the access as she is married to filmmaker Raj Chakraborty who is an MLA of Trinamool Congress- the ruling party in West Bengal.

Raj Chakraborty defends wife

Following intense backlash on Subhashree’s post, Raj took to Instagram on Sunday to defend his wife.

“Thousands of people who bought tickets at a high price were deprived of seeing their hero. Her ‘crime’ was posting a photograph with Messi. Does being an actress disqualify her from being a Messi fan?”

Raj also questioned the media's role, noting that although many journalists were present, the scrutiny had disproportionately targeted Subhashree because of her public profile. “How a person, especially a woman, is treated leaves a lasting imprint. There is a vast difference between protest and humiliation,” he said as he claimed that Subhashree was an ardent fan of the legend and was there not just for a photo op.

What happened at Messi's Kolkata event?

The event, organised to mark Messi’s visit to Kolkata, descended into chaos as spectators from the galleries failed to catch a glimpse of the football icon, as their view of the player was blocked by a group of people on the ground. Most claimed they got to see him on the big screen but not in person.

The prime organiser of the event has been arrested for alleged mismanagement, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level inquiry and apologised to fans who could not see Messi.