/Lionel Messi meets Rahul Gandhi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad during India GOAT Tour

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Argentine football icon Lionel Messi in Hyderabad on Saturday (Dec 13) during the second leg of Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025. Messi also presented Gandhi with a signed jersey and the two shared small interaction at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Addressing fans, Messi thanked everyone "for the love I've received today and always".

"The truth is that I've seen a lot of things before getting here, throughout this whole time, during the last World Cup, and honestly thank you so much for all this love. It's an honor for us to be able to share these days here in India with you, so I'm truly grateful," he said, as quoted by India Today.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also at the venue and was seen spending some time with Messi on the field, lightly kicking the football together before Rahul Gandhi arrived.

What went wrong at the event in Kolkata

Lionel Messi reached Salt Lake Stadium along with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. State sports officials, event organisers and police were also present. Trouble started when Messi walked around the field to greet fans. The crowd pushed forward, making it hard for police to maintain the perimeter.

A planned training session with children from across West Bengal was also cancelled as the number of people on the field kept rising. Due to safety concerns, Messi left the stadium earlier than scheduled.

After his exit, angry fans broke into the ground and threw water bottles, damaged seats and tore posters. Many spectators were upset as some had paid up to INR 20,000 for tickets.

What next for Messi on India GOAT Tour