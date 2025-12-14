/Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more celebs attend Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour

Lionel Messi has finally begun his GOAT India Tour 2025. He initiated the tour with a visit to Kolkata on December 13. The football icon touched down at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, December 14. He was accompanied by his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, among others, were spotted at the venue.

Bollywood celebs' meet and greet with Lionel Messi

After meeting fans in Kolkata and Hyderabad, Lionel Messi arrived at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and thousands of fans had gathered at the iconic venue to catch a glimpse of the Argentine footballer. A friendly match took place in which Bollywood actors Jim Sarbh and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen participating.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, his son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgn were seen in the stand, while Tiger Shroff shaking hands with Lionel was snapped.

At one event, Kareena Kapoor brought her kids, Jeh and Taimur, to meet Messi. The two kids had worn Argentina's football jerseys as they got snapped with the football icon.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, too met Messi and clicked a selfie with him.

Lionel Messi's meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Lionel Messi, on the very first day of his visit to India, met Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. He and his younger son AbRam met the iconic footballer. In the viral clip, Khan was accompanied by his son AbRam and manager Pooka Dadlani, who was also with her daughter. They shook hands and posed for a picture together.