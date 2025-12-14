Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more celebs attend Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour

Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more celebs attend Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 21:57 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 22:24 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more celebs attend Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour

Bollywood celebrities greeting Lionel Messi Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Lionel Messi arrived at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during his GOAT India tour. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, among others, greeted him. 

Lionel Messi has finally begun his GOAT India Tour 2025. He initiated the tour with a visit to Kolkata on December 13. The football icon touched down at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, December 14. He was accompanied by his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, among others, were spotted at the venue.

Bollywood celebs' meet and greet with Lionel Messi

After meeting fans in Kolkata and Hyderabad, Lionel Messi arrived at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and thousands of fans had gathered at the iconic venue to catch a glimpse of the Argentine footballer. A friendly match took place in which Bollywood actors Jim Sarbh and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen participating.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, his son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgn were seen in the stand, while Tiger Shroff shaking hands with Lionel was snapped.

Trending Stories

At one event, Kareena Kapoor brought her kids, Jeh and Taimur, to meet Messi. The two kids had worn Argentina's football jerseys as they got snapped with the football icon.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, too met Messi and clicked a selfie with him.

Lionel Messi's meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Lionel Messi, on the very first day of his visit to India, met Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. He and his younger son AbRam met the iconic footballer. In the viral clip, Khan was accompanied by his son AbRam and manager Pooka Dadlani, who was also with her daughter. They shook hands and posed for a picture together.

Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday (December 13), and within a few hours of touching down, his events began in Kolkata with a meet-and-greet program.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics