/Who was Rob Reiner? Career, relationship and children of the Hollywood director found dead at his US home

Reiner later shifted behind the camera from acting. His directorial debut was the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, which became a cult classic. He then gave several fan-favourite films like Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992). For the last one, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Over the years, he received multiple Golden Globe and Directors Guild of America nominations. His last directorial work was Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. As an actor, he worked in projects like Sleepless in Seattle, The Wolf of Wall Street, New Girl, 30 Rock, and The Bear.