Who was Rob Reiner? His best movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Rob Reiner, a renowned American filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter, passed away on Dec 14, 2025. He and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. The artist was profoundly known for his multiple Oscar-winning movies. Let's take a look.
Rob Reiner was an American director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and liberal activist. Reiner rose to national prominence with the role of Michael Stivic on the most popular CBS sitcom, All in the Family, which earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards. Apart from achieving popularity through his acting career, the artist delivered powerful and memorable films as a director, like Misery (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), The Princess Bride (1987), and many more. The loss of the gem from Hollywood deeply saddened the whole industry. Let's take a look at his most iconic movies that solidified Reiner’s reputation.
A 1995 American political romantic comedy-drama film directed and produced by Rob Reiner centers on President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas), who falls in love with Sydney (Annette Bening), who is an environmental lobbyist. But the dynamics change when their love goes through some major political chaos, public scrutiny, and issues.
A Golden Globe award holder, the 1990 American psychological horror thriller film was directed by Rob Reiner, based on Stephen King's novel. The film revolves around an acclaimed novelist, Paul Sheldon (James Caan), who met with an accident. Rescued by Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who is a nurse, claims to be his number one fan. But the dramatic turn comes when her obsession turns violent when she discovers he killed off her favourite character in his written novel.
A 2007 American buddy comedy-drama film directed and produced by Rob Reiner follows the lives of two men who are terminally ill but still want to fulfill all their desires. So, they decide to escape from the cancer ward and head off on a road trip filled with endless adventures.
It features Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Demi Moore in Rob Reiner's directorial movie. The film centers on Lt. Daniel Kaffee, a US military lawyer, who defends two US Marines charged with murdering a fellow Marine at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. However, the needle of suspicion points to a colonel, which causes the plot to have a drastic shift.
It is a 1989 American romantic comedy-drama film directed by Rob Reiner. The movie tells the story of two people, Harry Burns, played by Billy Crystal, and Sally Albright, played by Meg Ryan, who repeatedly cross each other's paths and eventually become close friends. Their budding friendship turned into a romantic relationship, but they eventually break up on New Year's Eve.
Rob Reiner directed and co-produced the 1987 American fantasy comedy film. Robin Wright plays Buttercup, a princess who is madly in love with a farm boy named Westley, played by Cary Elwes. The dramatic turn takes place when Westley goes out in search of work and is attacked by a pirate.
Rob Reiner's 2010 romantic comedy drama, based on Wendelin Van Draanen's 2001 novel, highlights Juli Baker (Madeline Carroll), who has a crush on Bryce (Callan McAuliffe) and loves his brown eyes, but unfortunately, he pays no attention to her. However, as they grow older, Juli loses interest in him, and he becomes fascinated with her.