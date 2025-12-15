/Lahore 1947: Ali Fazal finishes final schedule for Aamir Khan's production; 'Each day on set felt like a lesson'

Ali Fazal has finally wrapped up the final leg of filming for Lahore 1947. It comes after the actor finished shooting for the Mumbai and Benaras schedules of Mirzapur: The Movie. The period was said to be very busy for Fazal as he had back-to-back projects.

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Besides Fazal, the film also features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi. As the name suggests, this period drama explores themes of loss, displacement, and resilience.

Ali Fazal opens up about the film

As reported by News18, this film has been special for Ali Fazal. "It’s been quite an emotional journey wrapping up Lahore 1947. The film is unlike anything I’ve done before - it’s deeply rooted in our history, yet carries emotions that are timeless and universal," he said.

"Working under Rajkumar Santoshi sir’s direction has been a masterclass in itself, and sharing screen space with powerhouses like Sunny sir, Preity ma’am, and Shabana ji has been an absolute honor. Each day on set felt like a lesson - not just in cinema, but in humility and dedication to the craft."

Challenges Ali Fazal faced while shooting

For Fazal, this film demanded emotional, mental, and physical commitment. Expressing gratitude to the entire team, he said, “This film demanded a lot from me, and I’m grateful for every moment of it. Lahore 1947 is more than a film; it’s a story that connects us to our roots and reminds us of the resilience of the human spirit.”

The principal photography has been done, and now Lahore 1947 is heading towards post-production. Further details of the film have not been released yet.

Ali Fazal's work front

Apart from Lahore 1947 and Mirzapur: The Movie, Ali Fazal will also be seen in Raakh and an unnamed project with Shakun Batra. He last featured in Metro...In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. F