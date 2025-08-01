/Ali Fazal meets Pedro Pascal on a flight and his fans and co-actors cannot keep calm

Fresh from the success of Metro…In Dino, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal created quite a stir on Friday as he shared a selfie with Hollywood star Pedro Pascal. The post shared on August 1 featured the two actors seated together on a flight and smiling for the camera. Ali kept the mystery element alive and shared a very cryptic caption for the image.

On Instagram, the Metro…In Dino star shared the photo and wrote, “?? Shhhhhh.”

Hours before the photo was posted, Ali was seen leaving Mumbai airport with his wife, actress Richa Chadha, and their daughter for a possible vacation. Whether Ali met Pedro today or if the photo is dated is not known yet.

The quiet tease was enough to send fans and Ali’s friends from the fraternity into speculation mode, with many wondering if the encounter hinted at a possible collaboration.

Ali has featured in multiple Hollywood films, including Victoria and Abdul, Fast and Furious series, Death on the Nile etc. So, a possible collaboration with Pedro would not be a surprise. If the meeting on the flight was sheer coincidence or it was for a possible collaboration, one doesn’t know, but the post left the internet buzzing with many flooding the comment section with reactions.

Tabu, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, and Abhimanyu Dassani were among those who dropped comments, adding to the growing buzz around the viral post.

Comments on Ali Fazal's post Photograph: (Instagram)

Comments on Ali Fazal's post Photograph: (Instagram)

Fazal was last seen in Anurag Basu’s ensemble drama Metro…In Dino opposite, Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher among others.

Pedro, meanwhile, played Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in Marvel’s reboot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film has been received well both by critics as well as the audience.