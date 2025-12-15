/Kerala actress assault case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier opens up on his acquittal; 'justice is incomplete'

Malayalam actor-producer Dileep's ex-wife, Manju Warrier, has finally broken her silence on his acquittal in the high-profile 2017 actress sexual assault case. While showing respect for the judiciary, she said on her social media post that justice for the survivor remains “incomplete” in the long-running case.

The verdict was given by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, and Dileep, along with three others, was acquitted. Six, including the prime accused Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, were convicted.

Manju Warrier on the verdict

Manju Warrier took to Instagram almost a week after the court pronounced its judgment, and said, “I have utmost respect for the Honorable Court. But in this case, justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who committed the crime have been punished. The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever that is, still walks free, and that is terrifying. Justice will be complete only when everyone behind this crime is held accountable. This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, heads held high, without fear in their workplaces, on the streets, and in life. With her. Then, now, and always.”

Dileep's response after the acquittal

After the acquittal, Dileep also opened up about the case and claimed that he had been wrongly implicated as part of a “real conspiracy." He further alleged that "It was done to destroy my career, image, and life in society." The actor also called out certain police officials and sections of the media that he believed had contributed to framing him.

Dileep also criticised his former wife Manju Warrier for her earlier public statement suggesting a criminal conspiracy behind the assault that he claimed had allegedly intensified the controversy.

What was the 2017 case?

It began on February 17, 2017, when an actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle while she was heading for a film shoot. According to reports, the crime was also captured on video by the perpetrators. Arrests began soon after the incident, and ten people were tried in the case.

According to the prosecution, actor Dileep was arrested in July 2017, and it was alleged that he had conspired in the crime and hired the attackers to carry out and record the assault. He was sent to jail earlier and spent 83 days there before getting bail in October 2017. He also knocked on the door of the High Court seeking a CBI probe, but the plea was dismissed.