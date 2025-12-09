/Ali Fazal to collaborate with Shakun Batra for his next? Here's what we know

Actor Ali Fazal, who is currently immersed in a packed schedule with Mirzapur: The Movie and Aamir Khan’s upcoming production Lahore 1947, has stirred curiosity as sources confirm that Ali is set to collaborate with Shakun Batra for his next.

Ali recently posted on Instagram Story that simply read “It’s a wrap.” This short message has quickly created curiosity that the actor has recently secretly completed a new project, and now it’s believed, as per sources, that Ali is doing an unlikely collaboration with filmmaker Shakun Batra.

According to sources, Ali is rumoured to be teaming with Gehraiyaan director for a brand-new film centred around the world of social media. While no official announcement has been made, insiders suggest that the project may explore the complexities, pressures, and dualities of digital life ,an intriguing shift for both Ali and Shakun, who is known for his nuanced, character-driven storytelling.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A source close to the development said, “Ali has been quietly working on something very exciting. His recent ‘It’s a wrap’ post has only added fuel to the news. He and Shakun Batra have collaborated on a film that dives deep into the impact of social media on modern relationships and identity. This will be one of the most unique projects Ali has taken up, and fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.”

Fazal is currently working on Mirzapur: The movie, and few weeks back, the fans received a pleasant surprise when the actor shared a candid behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of the film.

The image, which quickly caught attention online, brought together members of the show’s original cast, Ali Fazal (Guddu), Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Divyenndu (Munna), Abhishek Banerjee (Compounder), Shaji Choudhary (Maqbool), along with the film’s newest addition, Jitendra Kumar (Bablu).

Staying true to his easygoing and playful social media style, Ali wrote, “From the M team - 7 idhar, 120 udhar. Cinema gharon mein 120 Bahadur lagi hai, dekhiyega. Aur hum? Humara zara beyt keejiyega. Hum aapki taraf badh rahe hain. Coming Soon In Theatres.”