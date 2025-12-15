/Kerala actress assault case: Survivor breaks silence for the first time after Dileep's acquittal from the case

The Malayalam actress assault case involving actor Dileep recently concluded. Dileep and three others were acquitted in the case, while six others were found guilty. The horrific abduction and assault case took place in 2017 and led to a major movement and call for stricter laws not just in Malayalam cinema but also in other film industries. The survivor, who was abducted and assaulted eight years ago, has made her first statement since the verdict was announced last week. Here’s what she said.

The accused driver was not the Survivor's regular driver

The actress who faced the abduction and assault in 2017 began her note by writing how she waited ‘8 years, 9 months, and 23 days’ for justice at the end of a ‘painful journey’. “Six of the accused have been convicted, and for that I am grateful!” she wrote. She added that she was ‘dedicating’ this moment to those who called her assault a ‘made-up story’.

The survivor also clarified that one of the accused was not her personal driver, but someone who was randomly assigned to her during film shoots. She recalled she had first met him in 2016 and added, “Ironically, I met him only once or twice during that time, and never again, until this crime happened! Please stop spreading false stories.”

The verdict did not surprise the survivor

She mentioned that while the verdict last week may have shocked many, it did not surprise her because back in 2020, she had noticed that ‘something was not right.’

“Even the prosecution noticed changes in the way the case was being handled, especially when it came to one particular accused,” she claimed.

The actress revealed that she had approached the High Court and the Supreme Court multiple times over the past 8 years, as she did not trust the local court, but her plea was dismissed.

“After years of pain, tears, and emotional struggle, I have come to a painful realisation: Not every citizen of this country is treated equally before the law.”

She concluded her note by thanking everyone who had stood by her, and added that those who continued to attack her online were free to do so.

The survivor stated that she lost faith in the trial court long back and claimed that her fundamental rights were not protected. Two public prosecutors had resigned from the case a memory card related to the case was also tampered with.

When she asked for a fair trial, the accused had filed a petition to continue with the same judge.

The actress claims that she even wrote letters to the Prime Minister and President of India, seeking help. She had also requested that the proceedings happen in an open court, so everything would be transparent, but her request was denied.

The verdict

On December 8, a Kerala court in Kochi acquitted Malayalam cinema star Dileep in the 2017 assault case. Three others were acquitted along with the actor in the case. Six people were charged with committing the crime.