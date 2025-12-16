/Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Ananya Panday win big - check full list

The winners of the sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards are here, and the OTT shows have everyone glued to their screens throughout the year with their outstanding performances. The event was held in Mumbai on December 15, and celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, among several renowned OTT stars, attended the ceremony.

Netflix's series Black Warrant secured the top honour of Best OTT series, followed by actress Ananya Panday, who won Best Actress award in the comedy OTT series for her performance in 'Call Me Bae'.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat bagged the Best Actor for series (Drama) for his performance in 'Paatal Lok' Season 2. Barun Sobti and Sparsh Shrivastava shared the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a comedy series for their performances in Raat Jawaan and Dupahiya, respectively.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane bagged the Best Director Award (Series) for Black Warrant.

While Ananya Panday secured the Filmfare OTT Award for the Best Actress in the comedy series 'Call Me bae', actress Monika Panwar bagged the same award in the drama category for her performance in the series 'Khauf'.

Veteran actor Vinay Pathak secured the Filmfare OTT award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the comedy series 'Gram Chikatsalay'. Actor Rahul Bhatt won the Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series Black Warrant.

'Girls Will Be Girls' and 'Mehta Boys' shared the best Web Original Film at the event, while Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee won the Best Actress and Actor award for their performance in OTT original films Mrs and Stolen, respectively.

Key Winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

Best Series



Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit, Rohin Raveendran

