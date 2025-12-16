/Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Ananya Panday win big - check full list

The winners of the sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards are here, and the OTT shows have everyone glued to their screens throughout the year with their outstanding performances. The event was held in Mumbai on December 15, and celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, among several renowned OTT stars, attended the ceremony.
Netflix's series Black Warrant secured the top honour of Best OTT series, followed by actress Ananya Panday, who won Best Actress award in the comedy OTT series for her performance in 'Call Me Bae'.
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat bagged the Best Actor for series (Drama) for his performance in 'Paatal Lok' Season 2. Barun Sobti and Sparsh Shrivastava shared the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a comedy series for their performances in Raat Jawaan and Dupahiya, respectively.
Director Vikramaditya Motwane bagged the Best Director Award (Series) for Black Warrant.
While Ananya Panday secured the Filmfare OTT Award for the Best Actress in the comedy series 'Call Me bae', actress Monika Panwar bagged the same award in the drama category for her performance in the series 'Khauf'.
Veteran actor Vinay Pathak secured the Filmfare OTT award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the comedy series 'Gram Chikatsalay'. Actor Rahul Bhatt won the Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series Black Warrant.
'Girls Will Be Girls' and 'Mehta Boys' shared the best Web Original Film at the event, while Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee won the Best Actress and Actor award for their performance in OTT original films Mrs and Stolen, respectively.
Key Winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025
Best Series
Trending Stories
Black Warrant
Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit, Rohin Raveendran
Best Director, Series
Black Warrant
Jaideep Ahlawat
Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Paatal Lok Season 2
Barun Sobti
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Raat Jawaan Hai
Sparsh Shrivastava
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Dupahiya
Ananya Panday
Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Call Me Bae
Monika Panwar
Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Khauf
Vinay Pathak
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Gram Chikitsalay
Rahul Bhat
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Black Warrant
Renuka Shahane
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Dupahiya
Tillotama Shome
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Paatal Lok Season 2
Sudip Sharma
Best Original Story, Series
Paatal Lok Season 2
Smita Singh
Best Original Story, Series
Khauf
Best Comedy (Series/Specials)
Raat Jawaan Hai
Deepak Dobriyal
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Sector 36
Kani Kusruti
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Girls Will Be Girls
Paatal Lok Season 2
Best Series, Critics
Paatal Lok Season 2
Zahan Kapoor
Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama
Black Warrant
Anubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava
Best Dialogue, Series
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, Tamal Sen
Best Original Screenplay, Series
Paatal Lok Season 2
Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay
Best Adapted Screenplay, Series
Black Warrant
Best Film, Web Original
The Mehta Boys
Best Film, Web Original
Girls Will Be Girls
Sanya Malhotra
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Mrs
Abhishek Banerjee
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Stolen
Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special)
Angry Young Men
Best Comedy (Series/Specials)
Raat Jawaan Hai
Pankaj Kumar
Best Cinematographer, Series
Khauf
Priya Suhaas & Surabhi Verma
Best Production Design, Series
Freedom At Midnight
Tanya Chhabria
Best Editing, Series
Khauf
Akashdeep Sengupta
Best Music Album, Series
Bandish Bandits Season 2
Vijay Maurya
Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)
Agni
Avinash Sampath, Vikramaditya Motwane
Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)
CTRL
Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra & Swapnil Salkar
Best Story (Web Original Film)
Stolen
Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli
BEST MUSIC ALBUM (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)
Aap Jaisa Koi
Arrchita Agarwal
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY NEWCOMER (FEMALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILM
Despatch
Anurag Thakur
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY A NEWCOMER (MALE), SERIES
Black Warrant
Preeti Panigrahi
Best Actor (Female), Critics' Web Original Film
Girls Will Be Girls
Vikrant Massey
Best Actor (Male), Critics' Web Original Film
Sector 36
The Filmfare OTT Awards featured stars including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others.