/Former Miss India Celina Jaitly sues husband of domestic violence; seeks Rs 50 cr compensation

Former actor and Miss India Celina Jaitly has approached the Mumbai court with a domestic violence complaint against her Austrian husband, Peter Haag, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag tied the knot in 2011 in Austria. She has accused Haag of ‘Continuous acts of abuse’, including cruelty, manipulation and physical violence and sought compensation for suffering, loss of income and property.

Apart from compensation, she has asked the court to direct Haag to pay Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance, restrain him from alienating the shared assets between them, return her jewellery and other possessions, and restrain him from entering the shared household.

The case is being heard at the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri’s Court of Maharashtra's Mumbai.

The former Miss India claimed that she was subjected to severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of her husband because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India.

The actress alleged that after marriage, the Austrian hotelier and entrepreneur prohibited her from working. The plea stated, "The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress."