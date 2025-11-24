/Dharmendra passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan join Deol family at the actor’s cremation ceremony

It’s the end of an era as Dharmendra, the iconic star of Indian cinema, is dead. The veteran actor died on Monday, November 24 in Mumbai at his residence, after weeks of suffering from age-related ailments. The actor’s family, including sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughter Esha Deol were seen arriving at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium for the actor’s last rites.

The veteran actor’s body was taken to Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday morning amid high security. The family members have so far not issued a statement on the actor’s demise.

However, sources have told WION that the actor breathed his last early Monday morning at his Juhu residence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Amitabh Bachchan at Dharmendra’s cremation

Apart from the Deol family, several members of the Hindi film industry were present for Dharmendra’s cremation, including Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan. Bachchan and Dharmendra have been part of several films together, including the iconic Sholay, which, incidentally, completed 50 years this year.

Screen writer Salim Khan, who, along with Javed Akhtar, wrote Sholay, a movie which remains a timeless blockbuster in both Bachchan and Dharmendra's career, was also present for the actor's cremation.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Sidharth Roy Kapur were also seen arriving at the crematorium.

Dharmendra was one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. With a career spanning over five decades, the actor's career had witnessed several iconic films, including Dharamveer, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Chupke Chupke, to name a few.

The actor had been battling age-related illness for a while and was admitted to the hospital earlier this month. It was also reported that he was put on ventilator support. He was later shifted to his residence in Juhu after his family wished to continue his treatment at home.