Jai meets Veeru: Amitabh Bachchan drives to Dharmendra’s home to meet his ailing friend

Amitabh Bachchan, 83, chose to drive himself and not get driven- as is usually the norm- to meet his old friend, colleague and collaborator, actor Dharmendra, who was discharged from hospital earlier on Wednesday morning and will now be treated at home. Bachchan, dressed casually in a white kurta-pyjama with a colourful beany on his head, drove a BMW to Dharmendra’s home.

Jai meets Veeru

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have collaborated in several films together but the two’s camaraderie is remembered most for their portrayal of Jai and Veeru in Sholay. The two had played friends in the Ramesh Sippy movie, who had an unbreakable bond. On Wednesday, as Big B made his way to Dharmendra’s home, many people recalled their bond.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The senior actor was seen slowly manoeuvring his luxury car even as media and paps hovered around to click photos of him.He carefully avoided photographers.

Dharmendra discharged

On Wednesday morning, the 89-year-old actor was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The actor’s family announced that he would be treated at home for now.

Sunny Deol’s team released an official statement providing an update on his father’s condition. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” the note read.

Sunny also extended heartfelt gratitude to fans for their continued love and prayers, saying, “We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

The statement came after several members of the Deol family, including Sunny, Bobby, Esha, Abhay, and Hema Malini, were photographed visiting Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday amid swirling rumours about his health.

During Dharmendra’s hospital stay, several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Gauri Spratt, were seen visiting the veteran actor to wish him a speedy recovery. Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt visit actor Dharmendra in hospital