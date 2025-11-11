/Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram: Best Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan movies on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 and more

Legendary stars Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan have given the nation some of the most iconic films together. While they delivered several blockbuster films individually, their onscreen pairing in several films remains iconic to date. Here, take a look.
Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, two legendary icons of Indian cinema, have shared screen space and have given some of the iconic films together to Bollywood. From Sholay to Chupke Chupke, their on-screen friendship became one of the most beloved pairs in Indian film history.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and YouTube
Amitabh and Dharmendra played Ram and Balram, respectively, in the movie, which focuses on a man named Jagatpal who raises his nephews, Ram and Balram, after their parents die. The brothers get to know the real murderer of their parents and decide to take revenge.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Who doesn't Jai and Veeru? The Ramesh Sippy film showcased one of the best friendships on screen and Big B and Dharmendra's characters became iconic., The story revolved around two ex-convicts, Jai and Veeru, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to help him catch and bring down the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh, who has spread fear in the village of Ramgarh.
Where to watch: YouTube
In the horror-mystery movie, Amitabh and Dharmendra played the roles of Frank James and Virendra, respectively. The story also features Dimple Kapadia, who is named Sandra, and ives in a deserted house with her children. After the mysterious disappearance of the housekeepers and strange occurrences in the house, Sandra finds out that there is paranormal activity going on in the house, and unseen beings also live in it.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie was a comedy-romance directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, in which Dharmendra played the role of a botany professor named Parimal Tripathi who loves to prank people, and on the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan played his junior Prof. Sukumar Sinha. The story revolves around Parimal’s plan, in which he takes the help of his wife to enact the role of a driver to prank his brother-in-law.