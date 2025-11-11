/Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram: Best Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan movies on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 and more

Where to watch: YouTube

In the horror-mystery movie, Amitabh and Dharmendra played the roles of Frank James and Virendra, respectively. The story also features Dimple Kapadia, who is named Sandra, and ives in a deserted house with her children. After the mysterious disappearance of the housekeepers and strange occurrences in the house, Sandra finds out that there is paranormal activity going on in the house, and unseen beings also live in it.