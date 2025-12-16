/Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik breaks silence on link-up rumours with Tanya Mittal

Amaal Mallik has finally broken his silence on being romantically linked to his Bigg Boss 19 fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. Though the reality show ended more than a week ago, fans can't get over the discussions about this season's viral moments on social media. One such topic is alleged on-screen moments between the music composer and the entrepreneur.

Amaal Mallik clarifies

On Monday, Mallik took to X to address the rumours after a social media user shared an old clip from Bigg Boss 19. "Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is… we have to. That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly making this into some nonsensical romance," he said.

“I am grateful to @itanyamittal for the care and concern she has had for me this season. I know I’ve said things which must’ve hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her.”

Requests fans to stop speculating

Urging fans to respect boundaries, he added, "Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image, and it is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship or camaraderie, but fans must learn to respect people and their space."

Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19

In the early days of Bigg Boss 19, they shared a warm bond; however, as the weeks passed, fans noticed that the equation between Mallik and Mittal had changed, leading to misunderstandings and distance between the two.