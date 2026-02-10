/It’s official! Shahid Kapoor is set to return as Sunny in Raj & DK's Farzi Season 2



The wait is finally over! Farzi 2 has officially been announced, sending fans to frenzy. Three years after the crime thriller premiered, makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. have confirmed that season 2 is in the works. Shahid Kapoor is all set to reprise his role as Sunny, the skilled artist-turned-counterfeiter.

Raj & DK announce Farzi 2

The official announcement was made on February 10, which marks the third anniversary of the Amazon Prime Video series. Taking to their X account, Raj & DK wrote, "Second batch… WIP… #Farzi," alongside an image of stacks of counterfeit currency stamped with "Round 2 in progress." Further details about the plot and the cast are yet to be revealed, but fans are excited that the sequel is actively underway.

Shahid Kapoor shares an update

Shahid Kapoor also added to the excitement by sharing a photo with the creator duo on his Instagram Stories. "The fakers are back at it @rajanddk," Kapoor wrote.

Shahid Kapoor had already sparked the buzz around Farzi 2 before the official update by debuting a new haircut on Instagram. Captioned "SUNNY days back soon…," the post went viral, and fans were convinced that preparations for the part 2 had begun.

According to the industry buzz, principal photography for Season 2 is likely to start in March 2026.

About Farzi

Premiered on February 10, 2023, Farzi was a successful series, which reportedly went on to become the most-watched Hindi web series of the year. The story revolved around Sunny, a gifted but disillusioned artist who gets into the dangerous world of counterfeiting to save his grandfather’s printing press, followed by a face-off against law enforcement in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game led by Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Michael.

The series also featured Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, and Kay Kay Menon, who are also expected to be a part of season 2.