Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /D55 update: After Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi joins alongside Dhanush in Rajkumar Periasamy's project

D55 update: After Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi joins alongside Dhanush in Rajkumar Periasamy's project

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 23:11 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 23:11 IST
D55 update: After Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi joins alongside Dhanush in Rajkumar Periasamy's project

Sai Pallavi in D55 with Dhanush Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The makers have announced the latest addition to the cast of D55, i.e., Sai Pallavi, after Sreeleela. The duo will be starring alongside Dhanush. Read to know more. 

With the back-to-back announcement of Dhanush's much-anticipated project, D55, with Amaran director Rajkumar Perisamy, the internet is buzzing. The makers had recently announced Sreeleela to be part of the film, and now with the latest addition of Sai Pallavi to the cast, they have left everyone curious and excited.

Sai Pallavi—the latest cast member to join D55

The production company behind the upcoming project, D55, Wunderbar Films, took to their X handle and shared the announcement of the actress joining the project. Along with photos, the caption of the post read, "She’s about grace and strength—all at once." Welcoming everybody’s favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement at seeing the duo together after a long time. One user wrote, "All at once." Another user wrote, "Finally Sai Pallavi." “After Maari 2, the DNS combo is coming,” wrote the third user.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics