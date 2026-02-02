/D55 update: After Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi joins alongside Dhanush in Rajkumar Periasamy's project

With the back-to-back announcement of Dhanush's much-anticipated project, D55, with Amaran director Rajkumar Perisamy, the internet is buzzing. The makers had recently announced Sreeleela to be part of the film, and now with the latest addition of Sai Pallavi to the cast, they have left everyone curious and excited.

Sai Pallavi—the latest cast member to join D55

The production company behind the upcoming project, D55, Wunderbar Films, took to their X handle and shared the announcement of the actress joining the project. Along with photos, the caption of the post read, "She’s about grace and strength—all at once." Welcoming everybody’s favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen."

