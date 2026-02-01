/D55: Sreeleela joins alongside Dhanush for Rajkumar Perisamay directorial

Dhanush, who had recently announced his much-anticipated project D55, in which he will be collaborating with the Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Perisamy. In the latest update, the makers have now announced the female lead of the film, i.e, Sreeleela and even shared photos on social media. Let's delve in to know more.

More details about Sreeleela's in Rajkumar Periasamy's project

The production company behind the film, Wunderbar Films, took to X to share the news and posted a photo. Along with the photo, the caption read, "You didn't see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela on board #D55."

The production house stated, "#D55 – a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading soon! @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzurams."

Dhanush' other project

Dhanush's upcoming project, D54's poster, was shared earlier this month. The project has been titled Kara. Helmed by Por Thonzil director Vignesh Raja, music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in for the scores of the film. It is produced by Vels Film International. Theni Easwar reportedly is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing. It is scheduled to be released in February 2026.