/Shah Rukh Khan joins Jailer 2 cast as Rajinikanth’s close friend? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth’s fans cannot hide their excitement since reports claiming the Bollywood superstar's special appearance in Jailer 2 went viral. Amid the buzz, fresh reports suggest that SRK will be playing a close friend to Rajinikanth in the much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

SRK to play Rajinikanth's friend?

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Khan's character is special as he is playing someone who is Rajinikanth’s close friend and trusted confidant in Jailer 2. The speculation intensified after Mithun Chakraborty confirmed SRK’s presence in the sequel.

"Mithun has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in the film," a source quoted by HT said.

Vijay Sethupathi too joins the cast

Alongside SRK, Vijay Sethupathi has also officially confirmed his special appearance in Rajnikanth's sequel. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Sethupathi revealed that he agreed to be part of the film purely out of admiration and respect for Rajinikanth.

He further shared that it's an opportunity to learn from the superstar rather than a professional obligation.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and the action-comedy is expected to feature several celebrity cameos. The sequel comes after the massive success of the first installment and stars Rajinikanth with Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

As per reports, the final leg of Jailer 2 is currently being shot in Chennai, while Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo is yet to be filmed.

Rajinikanth and SRK's work front

Besides Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is gearing up for his next project, currently titled Thalaivar 173. The film will be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy and co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. The film's music is said to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.