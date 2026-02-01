/Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy OTT release: Where to watch neo-noir thriller starring Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone

Anurag Kashyap’s long-awaited film Kennedy is finally gearing up to release in India, after a winding journey in the global film festival circuit. The neo-noir thriller, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, will make its debut directly on OTT instead of theatres.

When and where to watch Kennedy

Almost three years after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, it is all set to stream exclusively on Zee5. It premiered in the Midnight Screenings section at Cannes 2023 and got a seven-minute standing ovation. Though the release date has not been announced officially, several reports suggest that the film may premiere on February 20, 2026.

Anurag Kashyap confirms OTT release

The filmmaker announced the development on his social media on Saturday night. Sharing Kennedy's trailer, he wrote, "Finally our labour of love, angst and all things in between 'Kennedy' is coming home after travelling the world on @zee5. All I can say is I am grateful for having been able to make this film, my team, my producers, my Studio and at the end of the day - jab jab Jo Jo hona hai tab tab so so hota hai."

Why was Kennedy delayed in India?

The film had already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but it was not released in Indian theatres at the time due to financial issues at Zee Studios.

Earlier, Kashyap had told The Hindu that the studio suffered heavy losses on previous releases, because of which several key producers associated with the project exited the company, stalling the film’s India release.

Kennedy received global appreciation

Besides Cannes, Kennedy also received appreciation during screening at other prestigious festivals such as Sydney Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea), Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (Switzerland), Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, London Indian Film Festival, Fantastic Fest (USA), Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Kolkata International Film Festival.

About Kennedy

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Good Bad Films, Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in lead roles, with Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Megha Burmanin supporting parts. The story is based on a character that was narrated to Kashyap years ago by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.