Jackie Shroff turns 69: Border, Parinda, Gardish- 7 iconic movies of the actor on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Jackie Shroff is a legendary Indian actor who has appeared in numerous blockbusters, showcasing his rugged charm, rough voice, and versatility over the last four decades. The actor rose to prominence with Subhash Ghai's Hero (1983) and became a 90s leading face with hits like Border and Parinda. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, here are seven movies that you must watch on OTTs.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the action thriller, Jackie Shroff plays Kishen alongside Anil Kapoor as Karan. The film follows the story of two orphaned brothers, Kishen and Karan. Kishen joins a gang led by Anna (Nana Patekar) to shield his younger brother from poverty and the harsh realities.
Where to watch: YouTube
In Priyadarshan's action-packed movie, Jackie Shroff portrayed the role of Shiva P Sathe, whose father, Purushotam, played by Amrish Puri, desires to see his son in a police uniform. When his father is attacked by mobsters, Shiva fights and severely injures Billa (Mukesh Rishi), and the story takes a turn.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In JP Dutta's epic war film, Jackie Shroff plays Wing Commander Andy Bajwa alongside Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and others. The movie is based on the true event of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, highlighting the bravery of a small Indian Army battalion against a larger Pakistani force in the Rajasthan desert.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The romantic film features an aspiring actress, Mili (Urmila Matondkar), who is entangled in a love triangle with her street-smart childhood friend, Munna (Aamir Khan), and superstar Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff), who offers her stardom. The movie also features Shefali Shah and Gulshan Grover in key roles.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
In the 2002 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Devdas, Jackie Shroff portrays the supporting character of Chunnilal, also known as Chunni Babu, a friend of Shah Rukh Khan, who is the lead actor playing Devdas. After Chandramukhi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Devdas' one true love, marries someone else, Chunni Babu shows his loyalty by standing next to him.
Where to watch: YouTube
Jackie Shroff plays Shubhankar, a fearless and dedicated revolutionary leader fighting against British rule. He serves as a mentor and guiding light for Naren (Anil Kapoor), drawing him into the freedom struggle and helping him become a carefree youth.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
In Subhash Ghai's blockbuster romantic action film, Jackie Shroff plays Jackie, a hitman tasked with kidnapping the police commissioner’s daughter, Radha (Meenakshi Seshadri). However, both fall in love and undergo a moral transformation, choosing peace over crime.