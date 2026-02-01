/Watched Shooting Stars? 6 Must-watch k-dramas of Lee Jung Shin

From Cinderella and the Four Knights to Shooting Stars, idol and actor Lee Jung Shin has established himself as one of the renowned actors in the South Korean industry. Let's take a look at a few of the shows he has been featured in.
Lee Jung Shin is a South Korean musician, singer, rapper and actor. He is the bassist of the South Korean band CNBLUE, which made its debut in January 2010 in South Korea. Aside from being the band's bassist, he also serves as a rapper and backup vocalist. After making his debut in 2012 in the drama Seoyoung, My Daughter, there has been no looking back.
The romance drama tells the story of a woman who gets the opportunity to fund her college education if she watches over three difficult grandsons of a rich man. However, the only catch is she must not fall in love with either of them.
The historical drama tells the story of Kim Ok Vin and Uhm Tae Woong, who play star-crossed lovers, doomed by their fathers' epic battle for political power during the Goguryeo dynasty.
It tells the story of Seok-hoon, who is highly debt-ridden and leads a content life with his wife, Hong-joo. Se-young is a rich heiress who does not believe in love and romance. She makes a life-altering offer to Seok-hoon.
The South Korean show tells the story of a father who separates from his daughter and their love, hate, and reconciliation.
The romantic comedy show tells the story of Oh Han Byul, a publicist, who faces difficulties when handling rising star Gong Tae Sung. She struggles to create a perfect persona for him until sparks fly between them.
It tells the story of a girl who disappears from the world due to the Bobble incident and seven evil people who are involved in the incident.