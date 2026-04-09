/Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankar starrer promises love, laughter and drama

The trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the upcoming romantic comedy featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar, was unveiled by the makers. Helmed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan, the film is the sequel of the same name. The trailer has showcased the chemistry of the lead couple and chaos in their love story.

Trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2; netizens' reaction to Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar starrer

The trailer begins with Ginny and Sunny entering a new phase of life, with love, marriage and utter chaos. With facing unusual situations and non-stop banter between the couple, the drama leads to a clash amid the duo with different personalities. But how do they navigate in their relationship and live despite several obstacles?

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Soon netizens took to comment section to give their views about the trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. One user wrote, "A full on Bollywood masala ride that looks ready to entertain big time." Another user wrote, "This is too good." “Full of desi drama,” wrote the third user.

About Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

The film is directed by Prasshant Jha and features a new storyline, which is focused on post-marriage "family chaos" starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar in lead roles.

Apart from the duo, the film also features Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary.