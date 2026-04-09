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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankar starrer promises love, laughter and drama

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 16:14 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 16:14 IST
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankar starrer promises love, laughter and drama

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Makers unveiled the trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar in lead roles. Helmed by Prasshant Jha, the romantic-comedy film is scheduled to release in cinemas this month. 

The trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the upcoming romantic comedy featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar, was unveiled by the makers. Helmed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan, the film is the sequel of the same name. The trailer has showcased the chemistry of the lead couple and chaos in their love story.

Trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2; netizens' reaction to Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar starrer

The trailer begins with Ginny and Sunny entering a new phase of life, with love, marriage and utter chaos. With facing unusual situations and non-stop banter between the couple, the drama leads to a clash amid the duo with different personalities. But how do they navigate in their relationship and live despite several obstacles?

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Soon netizens took to comment section to give their views about the trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. One user wrote, "A full on Bollywood masala ride that looks ready to entertain big time." Another user wrote, "This is too good." “Full of desi drama,” wrote the third user.

About Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

The film is directed by Prasshant Jha and features a new storyline, which is focused on post-marriage "family chaos" starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar in lead roles.

Apart from the duo, the film also features Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary.

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Produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal (Zee Studios & Soundrya Production), it promises a mix of comedy and drama, focusing on a couple navigating family expectations. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 24, 2026.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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