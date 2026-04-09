/Dhurandhar 2 new legal trouble: Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios sued over the use of Rang De Lal

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate headlines. While the film continues to rule at the box office, a new legal trouble has knocked on the door.



On Wednesday, Bollywood production company Trimurti Films filed a suit against Dhar's production house, B62 Studios.

As reported by Bar and Bench, they have accused the makers of using the song ‘’Rang De Laal'' from the 1989 film Tridev in the sequel without seeking appropriate authorisation.

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The song is a recreated version of "Tirchi Topiwale," whose rights are owned by the Trimurti.

According to a report, the dispute centres on the use of the hit retro song "Tirchi Topiwale," originally co-composed by Anand-Milind with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan.

The song was featured in the 1989 film Tridevi, and it was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.

Trimurti Films accuses makers of copyright infringement

In the suit filed, Trimurti Films claims that the song, or a version substantially similar to it, has been used in Dhurandhar without obtaining the requisite licences or permissions. Alleging that the unauthorised use of the song is a copyright infringement.

Meanwhile, a close source familiar with the matter has stated that Trimurti has asserted ownership and/or control over the relevant rights in the musical work and sound recording, as per Bar and Bench.

In the suit, Trimurti has sought to stop further use of the song and claims damages, along with other related reliefs.

They have also expressed concerns that the track might be commercially exploited through movie releases, streaming platforms, and promotional materials.

More about Dhurandhar: Revenge

The craze around the spy thriller refuses to slow down. Released on March 19, the movie is the follow-up to the first part, which was released in December. Telling the backstory of Hamza Ali Mazari and his life in India as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, from his rise in the town of Lyari and becoming the King. Apart from Ranveer, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others.