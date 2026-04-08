/Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar gets relief as Bombay HC bars Santosh Kumar’s plagiarism allegations

After the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS had claimed that Aditya Dhar allegedly stole the script of the spy-thriller, leading to the issue of a defamation suit against Kumar.

Court grants relief to Dhar

As per the latest update, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to Dhar, restraining Kumar from repeating allegations. The order was passed by Justice Arif Doctor while hearing a defamation suit filed by the Dhurandhar director, who moved to court following Kumar’s repeated accusations in public, and claimed that the remarks were defamatory.

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The court noted that a prima facie case had been established by Dhar, warranting interim protection. It also observed that although Kumar had been served notice, there was no appearance on his behalf during the hearing.

"Until the next date, the defendant (Kumar) shall be restrained from repeating words and remarks set out in the suit (filed by Dhar) and all other allegations of a similar nature," the court said.

The next hearing is set for April 16.

What's the controversy?

The dispute emerged after Kumar made allegations against Dhar following the release of the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster. He claimed that the storyline was derived from his registered script titled D Saheb, which he said was filed with the Screenwriters Association.

However, all the claims were denied by Dhar, and before moving court, he had issued a legal notice asking Kumar to withdraw the statements and refrain from making further allegations.

When there was no response, Dhar proceeded with a defamation suit seeking an injunction and damages.



During the hearing, senior advocate Birendra Saraf, representing Dhar, argued, saying, "All I seek is, if he has a grievance about infringement, he himself said I am going to initiate legal proceedings. He can initiate legal proceedings, and I will respond to the same appropriately. But in the meanwhile, he can’t use such language."

The court also acknowledged that "the plaintiff has made out a case for the grant of limited ad-interim relief."

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