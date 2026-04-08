/Salman Khan’s vision for Maatrubhumi was on promoting empathy rather than aggression : Source



Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is already generating significant buzz. Based on the 2020 India and China border clash, the movie showcases the challenges faced by a brave Indian Army officer who fought courageously in a tense situation. In the film, Khan will reportedly play the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was martyred during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Ahead of its release, many are projecting it as a typical war drama. However, the film will actually present a unique take on patriotism and the lives of soldiers. While details about the film remain largely under wraps, the project is expected to be a more emotionally driven narrative rather than a conventional war film.

What was the vision of Maatrubhumi?

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Salman Khan has stepped into the shoes of a soldier in Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial. While the film places the actor at the forefront, it goes beyond typical war films. Rather than focusing solely on the country or politics, the movie is deeply rooted in celebrating soldiers.

A source close to Salman Khan has exclusively told WION, “From the very beginning, the creative vision of ‘Maatrubhumi’ has been deeply rooted in celebrating soldiers who love their motherland beyond everything else. ‘Maatrubhumi’ is a natural extension of that vision. It doesn’t aim to be a war film, it’s about the emotional core of a soldier, the sacrifices they make, and the love they carry for their country and their families.''

Speaking on Khan's view, the source said that they envisioned very differently from typical films set against a military backdrop, and was clear that the movie should, ''highlight empathy over aggression.''

Saying that Khan was clear about the tone and messaging of the film from the starting, the source said, ''Salman was clear that the film should highlight empathy over aggression, and that’s what makes his approach so distinctive. He brings a sense of responsibility to his choices, ensuring that even a story set against the backdrop of the armed forces ultimately speaks about humanity and harmony.”

When is Maatrubhumi releasing?

The movie was slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026. However, it was postponed. Now, as per the reports,

the movie may finally be released in theatres in May. However, there is no official confirmation yet. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the team is considering multiple dates for release, and among them, May 15 has the highest possibility.