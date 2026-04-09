/Michael Patrick, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, dies at 35: What is the rare disease he suffered from?



Irish actor Michael Patrick, who was part of Warner Bros. ' much-acclaimed Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 35 after a diagnosis of motor neurone disease.

The actor has been battling with the rare neurological condition for over three years.

Game of Thrones actor dies.

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Michael Patrick passed away on Tuesday (April 7). The actor's wife, Naomi Sheehan, shared the note on Instagram.

Diagnosed in February 2023, the actor breathed his last at Northern Island Hospice after over 10 days at the hospital.

In a social media post, Michael's wife wrote,''Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends."

"Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are," she continued. "It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life."

“He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man. We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years.”

In the superhit series, Patrick played a minor role as a member of the Brotherhood Without Banners, the group led by characters like Beric Dondarrion. He has also appeared in Belfast, the Oscar-winning film directed by Kenneth Branagh. But his role in the movie was very small.

The other TV shows that he appeared in are: Blue Lights, Soft Border Patrol and My Left Nut, among others. Apart from TV and films, he has also worked in theatre.

What is Motor Neurone Disease (MND)?

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a serious neurological condition that affects the motor neurons - the nerve cells that are responsible for muscle movements and help in breathing, chewing, talking and walking.

Nerve cells, which are found in both the brain and the spinal cord, control voluntary muscle movement.

In this disease, the neurons gradually start to be damaged, leading to disability and eventually death, as per the Cleveland Clinic.