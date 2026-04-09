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Kristen Stewart's birthday special: A look at her journey from child actor to a global star

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 09:55 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 09:58 IST

Kristen Stewart turns 36 on April 9. Over the years, the Twilight actress has established herself as one of the most acclaimed stars in the entertainment industry, renowned for her screen presence and performances in numerous blockbusters.

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart!
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Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart!

It's Kristen Stewart's 36th birthday. The global star is known for her acclaimed role in the Twilight franchise and has built a massive fanbase through her versatility and on-screen persona over the years. From being a child actor to becoming a household name, take a look at her journey, net worth, love life, and more.

Began her career as a child actor
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Began her career as a child actor

Kristen Stewart, best known for her role in Twilight, began her acting career at the age of eight. She made an appearance in The Thirteenth Year. She later starred in the crime thriller Panic Room, directed by David Fincher and opposite Jodie Foster. Her performance garnered her widespread attention and recognition. Since then, she has continued to impress her massive fanbase with her diverse roles.

Twilight era
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Twilight era

After achieving significant popularity, Stewart stepped into the Twilight era in 2008 and consistently worked till 2012 with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2. With this, the actress remained in the spotlight for her powerful performance as Bella Swan, which cemented her status as a global star.

Other critically acclaimed projects
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Other critically acclaimed projects

Shifting the genre, Stewart starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, including Camp X-Ray and Personal Shopper. She delivers an esteemed performance in Clouds of Sils Maria and became the first American woman to win a French César Award for best supporting actress.

Awards and achievements
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(Photograph: AFP)

Awards and achievements

In Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, Stewart played the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, and earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She has received numerous nominations and multiple awards, including a BAFTA Award, a Gotham Award, seven MTV Movie Awards, three People's Choice Awards, and ten Teen Choice Awards.

Stewart's net worth
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(Photograph: AFP)

Stewart's net worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Kristen Stewart has an estimated net worth of $70 million. Aside from acting in numerous projects, the actress's earnings come from her advertising campaigns.

Her love life
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(Photograph: AFP)

Her love life

Kristen Stewart tied the knot with her longtime beau and screenwriter Dylan Meyer in an intimate ceremony on April 20, 2025. The wedding ceremony was held at the Casita Del Campo Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

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